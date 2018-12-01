Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

December 1, 2018 10:12 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Westchester 9 3 .750
Long Island 7 2 .778 ½
Raptors 8 3 .727 ½
Delaware 4 5 .444
Maine 3 8 .273
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 4 4 .500
Grand Rapids 5 5 .500
Canton 4 5 .444 ½
Windy City 5 8 .385
Wisconsin 1 9 .100 4
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 4 5 .444
Capital City 3 4 .429
Greensboro 4 6 .400 ½
Lakeland 4 6 .400 ½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Sioux Falls 9 2 .818
Oklahoma City 8 2 .800 ½
Memphis 5 4 .556 3
Iowa 3 6 .333 5
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 8 2 .800
Stockton 5 4 .556
Agua Caliente 5 5 .500 3
South Bay 4 7 .364
Northern Arizona 2 10 .167 7
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 6 5 .545
Texas 6 6 .500 ½
Salt Lake City 5 5 .500 ½
Austin 5 5 .500 ½

___

Friday’s Games

Lakeland 119, Grand Rapids 95

Long Island 118, Greensboro 114

Salt Lake City 119, Rio Grande Valley 114

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Sioux Falls 127, Northern Arizona 106

Agua Caliente 125, Austin 122

Texas 104, Santa Cruz 102

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Canton, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Erie, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Lakeland at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Westchester at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Austin at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize