|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Long Island
|7
|2
|.778
|1
|Raptors
|8
|3
|.727
|1
|Delaware
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Maine
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Grand Rapids
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|Canton
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Windy City
|5
|9
|.357
|2½
|Wisconsin
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|5
|5
|.500
|—
|Lakeland
|4
|6
|.400
|1
|Capital City
|3
|5
|.375
|1
|Greensboro
|4
|7
|.364
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Oklahoma City
|8
|2
|.800
|½
|Memphis
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Iowa
|3
|7
|.300
|5½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Stockton
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|South Bay
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Northern Arizona
|3
|10
|.231
|6½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Texas
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Salt Lake City
|5
|6
|.455
|1
___
Lakeland 119, Grand Rapids 95
Long Island 118, Greensboro 114
Salt Lake City 119, Rio Grande Valley 114
Sioux Falls 127, Northern Arizona 106
Agua Caliente 125, Austin 122
Texas 104, Santa Cruz 102
Delaware 120, Canton 114
Erie 142, Wisconsin 114
Fort Wayne 98, Windy City 77
Maine 111, Capital City 95
Westchester 110, Greensboro 99
Austin 113, Salt Lake City 104
Northern Arizona 111, Iowa 107
South Bay 96, Memphis 94
Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Lakeland at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Delaware, 11 a.m.
Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wisconsin at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Austin at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
