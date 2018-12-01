Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 1, 2018 10:24 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Westchester 10 3 .769
Long Island 7 2 .778 1
Raptors 8 3 .727 1
Delaware 5 5 .500
Maine 4 8 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 5 4 .556
Grand Rapids 5 5 .500 ½
Canton 4 6 .400
Windy City 5 9 .357
Wisconsin 1 10 .091 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 5 5 .500
Lakeland 4 6 .400 1
Capital City 3 5 .375 1
Greensboro 4 7 .364
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Sioux Falls 9 2 .818
Oklahoma City 8 2 .800 ½
Memphis 5 5 .500
Iowa 3 7 .300
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 8 2 .800
Stockton 5 4 .556
Agua Caliente 5 5 .500 3
South Bay 5 7 .417 4
Northern Arizona 3 10 .231
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 6 5 .545
Rio Grande Valley 6 5 .545
Texas 6 6 .500 ½
Salt Lake City 5 6 .455 1

___

Friday’s Games

Lakeland 119, Grand Rapids 95

Long Island 118, Greensboro 114

Salt Lake City 119, Rio Grande Valley 114

Sioux Falls 127, Northern Arizona 106

Agua Caliente 125, Austin 122

Texas 104, Santa Cruz 102

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 120, Canton 114

Erie 142, Wisconsin 114

Fort Wayne 98, Windy City 77

Maine 111, Capital City 95

Westchester 110, Greensboro 99

Austin 113, Salt Lake City 104

Northern Arizona 111, Iowa 107

South Bay 96, Memphis 94

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Lakeland at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Westchester at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Austin at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

