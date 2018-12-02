|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Raptors
|9
|3
|.750
|½
|Long Island
|7
|2
|.778
|1
|Delaware
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Maine
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Grand Rapids
|5
|6
|.455
|1
|Canton
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Windy City
|5
|9
|.357
|2½
|Wisconsin
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|5
|5
|.500
|—
|Lakeland
|4
|6
|.400
|1
|Capital City
|3
|5
|.375
|1
|Greensboro
|4
|7
|.364
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Oklahoma City
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Memphis
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Iowa
|3
|7
|.300
|5½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Stockton
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Agua Caliente
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|South Bay
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Texas
|6
|7
|.462
|1
|Salt Lake City
|5
|6
|.455
|1
___
Delaware 120, Canton 114
Erie 142, Wisconsin 114
Fort Wayne 98, Windy City 77
Maine 111, Capital City 95
Westchester 110, Greensboro 99
Austin 113, Salt Lake City 104
Northern Arizona 109, Iowa 107
South Bay 96, Memphis 94
Santa Cruz 121, Texas 89
Raptors 106, Grand Rapids 91
Lakeland at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City 122, Agua Caliente 105
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Delaware, 11 a.m.
Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wisconsin at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Austin at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Raptors, 11 a.m.
South Bay at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.