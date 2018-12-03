Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 3, 2018 10:23 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Westchester 11 3 .786
Raptors 9 3 .750 1
Long Island 7 3 .700 2
Delaware 5 6 .455
Maine 4 8 .333 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 5 5 .500
Grand Rapids 5 6 .455 ½
Canton 5 6 .455 ½
Windy City 5 10 .333
Wisconsin 1 10 .091
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 5 5 .500
Lakeland 5 6 .455 ½
Capital City 3 5 .375 1
Greensboro 4 7 .364
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Sioux Falls 10 2 .833
Oklahoma City 9 2 .818 ½
Memphis 5 6 .455
Iowa 4 7 .364
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 9 2 .818
Stockton 5 5 .500
South Bay 6 7 .462 4
Agua Caliente 5 6 .455 4
Northern Arizona 3 10 .231 7
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 6 5 .545
Rio Grande Valley 6 5 .545
Texas 6 7 .462 1
Salt Lake City 5 6 .455 1

___

Sunday’s Games

Raptors 106, Grand Rapids 91

Lakeland 130, Long Island 124

Oklahoma City 122, Agua Caliente 105

Sioux Falls 113, Stockton 108

Iowa 114, Memphis 109

Monday’s Games

Westchester 112, Delaware 107, OT

Canton 96, Fort Wayne 81

South Bay 107, Windy City 101

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Austin at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa at Raptors, 11 a.m.

South Bay at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

