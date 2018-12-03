|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Raptors
|9
|3
|.750
|1
|Long Island
|7
|3
|.700
|2
|Delaware
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Maine
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|5
|5
|.500
|—
|Grand Rapids
|5
|6
|.455
|½
|Canton
|5
|6
|.455
|½
|Windy City
|5
|10
|.333
|2½
|Wisconsin
|1
|10
|.091
|4½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|5
|5
|.500
|—
|Lakeland
|5
|6
|.455
|½
|Capital City
|3
|5
|.375
|1
|Greensboro
|4
|7
|.364
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Oklahoma City
|9
|2
|.818
|½
|Memphis
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Iowa
|4
|7
|.364
|5½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Stockton
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|South Bay
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Agua Caliente
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Northern Arizona
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Texas
|6
|7
|.462
|1
|Salt Lake City
|5
|6
|.455
|1
___
Raptors 106, Grand Rapids 91
Lakeland 130, Long Island 124
Oklahoma City 122, Agua Caliente 105
Sioux Falls 113, Stockton 108
Iowa 114, Memphis 109
Westchester 112, Delaware 107, OT
Canton 96, Fort Wayne 81
South Bay 107, Windy City 101
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wisconsin at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Austin at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Raptors, 11 a.m.
South Bay at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
