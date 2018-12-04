All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 11 3 .786 — Raptors 9 3 .750 1 Long Island 7 3 .700 2 Delaware 5 6 .455 4½ Maine 4 8 .333 6 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 5 5 .500 — Grand Rapids 5 6 .455 ½ Canton 5 6 .455 ½ Windy City 5 10 .333 2½ Wisconsin 1 10 .091 4½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 5 5 .500 — Lakeland 5 6 .455 ½ Capital City 3 5 .375 1 Greensboro 4 7 .364 1½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Sioux Falls 10 2 .833 — Oklahoma City 9 2 .818 ½ Memphis 5 6 .455 4½ Iowa 4 7 .364 5½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 9 2 .818 — Stockton 5 5 .500 3½ South Bay 6 7 .462 4 Agua Caliente 5 6 .455 4 Northern Arizona 3 10 .231 7 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 6 5 .545 — Salt Lake City 6 6 .500 ½ Rio Grande Valley 6 6 .500 ½ Texas 6 7 .462 1

___

Monday’s Games

Westchester 112, Delaware 107, OT

Canton 96, Fort Wayne 81

South Bay 107, Windy City 101

Salt Lake City 117, Rio Grande Valley 77

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Austin at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa at Raptors, 11 a.m.

South Bay at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

