All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 11 3 .786 — Raptors 9 3 .750 1 Long Island 8 3 .727 1½ Delaware 5 6 .455 4½ Maine 4 8 .333 6 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 5 5 .500 — Canton 5 6 .455 ½ Grand Rapids 5 7 .417 1 Windy City 5 10 .333 2½ Wisconsin 1 11 .083 5 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 6 5 .545 — Lakeland 5 6 .455 1 Capital City 3 5 .375 1½ Greensboro 4 8 .333 2½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Sioux Falls 10 2 .833 — Oklahoma City 9 2 .818 ½ Memphis 6 6 .500 4 Iowa 4 7 .364 5½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 9 2 .818 — Stockton 5 5 .500 3½ South Bay 6 7 .462 4 Agua Caliente 5 6 .455 4 Northern Arizona 3 10 .231 7 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 6 5 .545 — Salt Lake City 6 6 .500 ½ Rio Grande Valley 6 6 .500 ½ Texas 6 7 .462 1

___

Monday’s Games

Westchester 112, Delaware 107, OT

Canton 96, Fort Wayne 81

South Bay 107, Windy City 101

Advertisement

Salt Lake City 117, Rio Grande Valley 77

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 130, Wisconsin 124

Erie 125, Greensboro 112

Memphis 109, Grand Rapids 93

Austin at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa at Raptors, 11 a.m.

South Bay at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.