|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Raptors
|9
|3
|.750
|1
|Long Island
|8
|3
|.727
|1½
|Delaware
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Maine
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|5
|5
|.500
|—
|Canton
|5
|6
|.455
|½
|Grand Rapids
|5
|7
|.417
|1
|Windy City
|5
|10
|.333
|2½
|Wisconsin
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Lakeland
|5
|6
|.455
|1
|Capital City
|3
|5
|.375
|1½
|Greensboro
|4
|8
|.333
|2½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Oklahoma City
|9
|2
|.818
|½
|Memphis
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Iowa
|4
|7
|.364
|5½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Stockton
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|South Bay
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Agua Caliente
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Northern Arizona
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Salt Lake City
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Texas
|6
|7
|.462
|1
___
Westchester 112, Delaware 107, OT
Canton 96, Fort Wayne 81
South Bay 107, Windy City 101
Salt Lake City 117, Rio Grande Valley 77
Long Island 130, Wisconsin 124
Erie 125, Greensboro 112
Memphis 109, Grand Rapids 93
Austin at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Raptors, 11 a.m.
South Bay at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
