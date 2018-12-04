Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 4, 2018 10:08 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Westchester 11 3 .786
Raptors 9 3 .750 1
Long Island 8 3 .727
Delaware 5 6 .455
Maine 4 8 .333 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 5 5 .500
Canton 5 6 .455 ½
Grand Rapids 5 7 .417 1
Windy City 5 10 .333
Wisconsin 1 11 .083 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 6 5 .545
Lakeland 5 6 .455 1
Capital City 3 5 .375
Greensboro 4 8 .333
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Sioux Falls 10 2 .833
Oklahoma City 9 2 .818 ½
Memphis 6 6 .500 4
Iowa 4 7 .364
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 9 2 .818
Stockton 5 5 .500
South Bay 6 7 .462 4
Agua Caliente 5 6 .455 4
Northern Arizona 3 10 .231 7
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 6 5 .545
Salt Lake City 6 6 .500 ½
Rio Grande Valley 6 6 .500 ½
Texas 6 7 .462 1

Monday’s Games

Westchester 112, Delaware 107, OT

Canton 96, Fort Wayne 81

South Bay 107, Windy City 101

Salt Lake City 117, Rio Grande Valley 77

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 130, Wisconsin 124

Erie 125, Greensboro 112

Memphis 109, Grand Rapids 93

Austin at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa at Raptors, 11 a.m.

South Bay at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

