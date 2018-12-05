Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 5, 2018 9:26 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Westchester 12 3 .800
Raptors 10 3 .769 1
Long Island 8 3 .727 2
Delaware 5 6 .455 5
Maine 4 8 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 5 5 .500
Canton 5 6 .455 ½
Grand Rapids 5 7 .417 1
Windy City 5 10 .333
Wisconsin 1 11 .083 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 6 5 .545
Lakeland 5 6 .455 1
Capital City 3 5 .375
Greensboro 4 8 .333
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Sioux Falls 10 2 .833
Oklahoma City 9 2 .818 ½
Memphis 6 6 .500 4
Iowa 4 8 .333 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 9 2 .818
Stockton 5 5 .500
Agua Caliente 5 6 .455 4
South Bay 6 8 .429
Northern Arizona 3 11 .214
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 7 5 .583
Salt Lake City 6 6 .500 1
Rio Grande Valley 6 6 .500 1
Texas 6 7 .462

___

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 130, Wisconsin 124

Erie 125, Greensboro 112

Memphis 109, Grand Rapids 93

Austin 113, Northern Arizona 105

Wednesday’s Games

Raptors 106, Iowa 88

Westchester 103, South Bay 89

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Erie at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

