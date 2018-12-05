|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Raptors
|10
|3
|.769
|1
|Long Island
|8
|3
|.727
|2
|Delaware
|5
|6
|.455
|5
|Maine
|4
|8
|.333
|6½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|5
|5
|.500
|—
|Canton
|5
|6
|.455
|½
|Grand Rapids
|5
|7
|.417
|1
|Windy City
|5
|10
|.333
|2½
|Wisconsin
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Lakeland
|5
|6
|.455
|1
|Capital City
|3
|5
|.375
|1½
|Greensboro
|4
|8
|.333
|2½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Oklahoma City
|9
|2
|.818
|½
|Memphis
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Iowa
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Stockton
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|South Bay
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|11
|.214
|7½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Salt Lake City
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Texas
|6
|7
|.462
|1½
___
Long Island 130, Wisconsin 124
Erie 125, Greensboro 112
Memphis 109, Grand Rapids 93
Austin 113, Northern Arizona 105
Raptors 106, Iowa 88
Westchester 103, South Bay 89
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.
Erie at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
