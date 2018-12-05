All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 12 3 .800 — Raptors 10 3 .769 1 Long Island 8 3 .727 2 Delaware 5 6 .455 5 Maine 4 8 .333 6½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 5 5 .500 — Canton 5 6 .455 ½ Grand Rapids 5 7 .417 1 Windy City 5 10 .333 2½ Wisconsin 1 11 .083 5 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 6 5 .545 — Lakeland 5 6 .455 1 Capital City 3 5 .375 1½ Greensboro 4 8 .333 2½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Sioux Falls 10 2 .833 — Oklahoma City 9 2 .818 ½ Memphis 6 6 .500 4 Iowa 4 8 .333 6 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 9 2 .818 — Stockton 5 5 .500 3½ Agua Caliente 5 6 .455 4 South Bay 6 8 .429 4½ Northern Arizona 3 11 .214 7½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 7 5 .583 — Salt Lake City 6 6 .500 1 Rio Grande Valley 6 6 .500 1 Texas 6 7 .462 1½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 130, Wisconsin 124

Erie 125, Greensboro 112

Memphis 109, Grand Rapids 93

Advertisement

Austin 113, Northern Arizona 105

Wednesday’s Games

Raptors 106, Iowa 88

Westchester 103, South Bay 89

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Erie at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.