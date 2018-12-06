Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

December 6, 2018 10:12 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Westchester 12 3 .800
Raptors 10 3 .769 1
Long Island 8 3 .727 2
Delaware 5 6 .455 5
Maine 4 8 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 5 5 .500
Canton 5 6 .455 ½
Grand Rapids 5 7 .417 1
Windy City 5 10 .333
Wisconsin 1 11 .083 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 6 5 .545
Lakeland 5 6 .455 1
Capital City 3 5 .375
Greensboro 4 8 .333
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 9 2 .818
Sioux Falls 10 3 .769
Memphis 6 6 .500
Iowa 4 8 .333
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 10 2 .833
Stockton 5 5 .500 4
South Bay 6 8 .429 5
Agua Caliente 5 7 .417 5
Northern Arizona 3 11 .214 8
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 7 5 .583
Salt Lake City 7 6 .538 ½
Rio Grande Valley 7 6 .538 ½
Texas 6 8 .429 2

___

Wednesday’s Games

Raptors 106, Iowa 88

Westchester 103, South Bay 89

Salt Lake City 119, Texas 113

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Rio Grande Valley 133, Agua Caliente 124

Santa Cruz 113, Sioux Falls 102

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Erie at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus