|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Raptors
|10
|3
|.769
|1
|Long Island
|8
|4
|.667
|2½
|Delaware
|5
|7
|.417
|5½
|Maine
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|5
|5
|.500
|—
|Canton
|6
|6
|.500
|—
|Grand Rapids
|5
|7
|.417
|1
|Windy City
|5
|10
|.333
|2½
|Wisconsin
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Lakeland
|5
|6
|.455
|1
|Capital City
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Greensboro
|4
|8
|.333
|2½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Sioux Falls
|10
|3
|.769
|½
|Memphis
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Iowa
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Stockton
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|South Bay
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Agua Caliente
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Northern Arizona
|3
|12
|.200
|8½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Salt Lake City
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Texas
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
___
Raptors 106, Iowa 88
Westchester 103, South Bay 89
Salt Lake City 119, Texas 113
Rio Grande Valley 133, Agua Caliente 124
Santa Cruz 113, Sioux Falls 102
Canton 151, Long Island 125
Capital City 126, Delaware 112
Oklahoma City 108, Maine 96
Austin 91, Northern Arizona 81
Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.
Erie at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
