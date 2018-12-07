Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

December 7, 2018 10:13 am
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Westchester 12 3 .800
Raptors 10 3 .769 1
Long Island 8 4 .667
Delaware 5 7 .417
Maine 4 9 .308 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 5 5 .500
Canton 6 6 .500
Grand Rapids 5 7 .417 1
Windy City 5 10 .333
Wisconsin 1 11 .083 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 6 5 .545
Lakeland 5 6 .455 1
Capital City 4 5 .444 1
Greensboro 4 8 .333
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 10 2 .833
Sioux Falls 10 3 .769 ½
Memphis 6 6 .500 4
Iowa 4 8 .333 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 10 2 .833
Stockton 5 5 .500 4
South Bay 6 8 .429 5
Agua Caliente 5 7 .417 5
Northern Arizona 3 12 .200
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 8 5 .615
Salt Lake City 7 6 .538 1
Rio Grande Valley 7 6 .538 1
Texas 6 8 .429

___

Thursday’s Games

Canton 151, Long Island 125

Capital City 128, Delaware 112

Oklahoma City 108, Maine 96

Austin 91, Northern Arizona 81

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Erie at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Erie at Stockton, 10 p.m.

