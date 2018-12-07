|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Raptors
|10
|3
|.769
|1
|Long Island
|8
|4
|.667
|2½
|Delaware
|5
|7
|.417
|5½
|Maine
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|5
|5
|.500
|—
|Canton
|6
|6
|.500
|—
|Grand Rapids
|5
|7
|.417
|1
|Windy City
|5
|10
|.333
|2½
|Wisconsin
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Lakeland
|5
|6
|.455
|1
|Capital City
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Greensboro
|4
|8
|.333
|2½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Sioux Falls
|10
|3
|.769
|½
|Memphis
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Iowa
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Stockton
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|South Bay
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Agua Caliente
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Northern Arizona
|3
|12
|.200
|8½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Salt Lake City
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Texas
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
Canton 151, Long Island 125
Capital City 128, Delaware 112
Oklahoma City 108, Maine 96
Austin 91, Northern Arizona 81
Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.
Erie at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Erie at Stockton, 10 p.m.
