All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 12 3 .800 — Raptors 10 3 .769 1 Long Island 8 4 .667 2½ Delaware 5 7 .417 5½ Maine 4 9 .308 7 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 5 5 .500 — Canton 6 6 .500 — Grand Rapids 5 7 .417 1 Windy City 5 10 .333 2½ Wisconsin 1 11 .083 5 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 6 5 .545 — Lakeland 5 6 .455 1 Capital City 4 5 .444 1 Greensboro 4 8 .333 2½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 10 2 .833 — Sioux Falls 10 3 .769 ½ Memphis 6 6 .500 4 Iowa 4 8 .333 6 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 10 2 .833 — Stockton 5 5 .500 4 South Bay 6 8 .429 5 Agua Caliente 5 7 .417 5 Northern Arizona 3 12 .200 8½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 8 5 .615 — Salt Lake City 7 6 .538 1 Rio Grande Valley 7 6 .538 1 Texas 6 8 .429 2½

___

Thursday’s Games

Canton 151, Long Island 125

Capital City 128, Delaware 112

Oklahoma City 108, Maine 96

Austin 91, Northern Arizona 81

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Erie at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Erie at Stockton, 10 p.m.

