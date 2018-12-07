All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 12 3 .800 — Raptors 10 3 .769 1 Long Island 8 4 .667 2½ Delaware 5 7 .417 5½ Maine 4 9 .308 7 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 5 5 .500 — Canton 6 6 .500 — Grand Rapids 5 8 .385 1½ Windy City 5 10 .333 2½ Wisconsin 1 11 .083 5 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 6 5 .545 — Lakeland 6 6 .500 ½ Capital City 4 5 .444 1 Greensboro 5 8 .385 2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 10 2 .833 — Sioux Falls 10 3 .769 ½ Memphis 6 6 .500 4 Iowa 4 8 .333 6 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 10 2 .833 — Stockton 5 5 .500 4 South Bay 6 8 .429 5 Agua Caliente 5 7 .417 5 Northern Arizona 3 12 .200 8½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 8 5 .615 — Rio Grande Valley 7 6 .538 1 Salt Lake City 7 7 .500 1½ Texas 6 8 .429 2½

Thursday’s Games

Canton 151, Long Island 125

Capital City 128, Delaware 112

Oklahoma City 108, Maine 96

Austin 91, Northern Arizona 81

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 126, Salt Lake City 115

Lakeland 109, Grand Rapids 98

Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Erie at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Erie at Stockton, 10 p.m.

