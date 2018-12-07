|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Raptors
|11
|3
|.786
|½
|Long Island
|9
|4
|.692
|2
|Delaware
|5
|7
|.417
|5½
|Maine
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Canton
|6
|6
|.500
|—
|Fort Wayne
|5
|6
|.455
|½
|Grand Rapids
|5
|8
|.385
|1½
|Windy City
|5
|10
|.333
|2½
|Wisconsin
|1
|12
|.077
|5½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Lakeland
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Capital City
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Greensboro
|5
|8
|.385
|2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Sioux Falls
|10
|3
|.769
|½
|Memphis
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|Iowa
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Stockton
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|South Bay
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Agua Caliente
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Northern Arizona
|3
|12
|.200
|8½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Salt Lake City
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
|Texas
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
Canton 151, Long Island 125
Capital City 128, Delaware 112
Oklahoma City 108, Maine 96
Austin 91, Northern Arizona 81
Greensboro 126, Salt Lake City 115
Lakeland 109, Grand Rapids 98
Long Island 117, Fort Wayne 111
Memphis 118, Iowa 98
Raptors 108, Wisconsin 101
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.
Erie at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Erie at Stockton, 10 p.m.
