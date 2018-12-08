All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Raptors 11 3 .786 — Westchester 12 4 .750 — Long Island 9 4 .692 1½ Delaware 5 8 .385 5½ Maine 4 9 .308 6½ Central Division W L Pct GB Canton 7 6 .538 — Fort Wayne 5 6 .455 1 Grand Rapids 5 8 .385 2 Windy City 5 11 .313 3½ Wisconsin 1 12 .077 6 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 6 6 .500 — Lakeland 6 6 .500 — Capital City 4 5 .444 ½ Greensboro 6 8 .429 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 11 2 .846 — Sioux Falls 11 3 .786 ½ Memphis 7 6 .538 4 Iowa 4 9 .308 7 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 10 3 .769 — Stockton 5 5 .500 3½ South Bay 8 8 .500 3½ Agua Caliente 5 7 .417 4½ Northern Arizona 3 12 .200 8 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 8 5 .615 — Rio Grande Valley 7 6 .538 1 Salt Lake City 7 7 .500 1½ Texas 6 9 .400 3

___

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 126, Salt Lake City 115

Lakeland 109, Grand Rapids 98

Long Island 117, Fort Wayne 111

Memphis 118, Iowa 98

Raptors 108, Wisconsin 101

South Bay 120, Santa Cruz 119

Saturday’s Games

Canton 101, Windy City 91

Greensboro 121, Delaware 115

Oklahoma City 107, Westchester 102

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls 129, Texas 108

South Bay 127, Erie 118

Stockton at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Erie at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

