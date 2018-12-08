Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 8, 2018
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Raptors 11 3 .786
Westchester 12 4 .750
Long Island 9 4 .692
Delaware 5 8 .385
Maine 4 10 .286 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Canton 7 6 .538
Fort Wayne 5 6 .455 1
Grand Rapids 5 8 .385 2
Windy City 5 11 .313
Wisconsin 2 12 .143
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 6 6 .500
Lakeland 6 6 .500
Capital City 4 5 .444 ½
Greensboro 6 8 .429 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 11 2 .846
Sioux Falls 11 3 .786 ½
Memphis 8 6 .571
Iowa 4 9 .308 7
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 10 3 .769
Stockton 5 5 .500
South Bay 8 8 .500
Agua Caliente 5 7 .417
Northern Arizona 3 12 .200 8
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 8 6 .571
Rio Grande Valley 7 6 .538 ½
Salt Lake City 7 7 .500 1
Texas 6 9 .400

___

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 126, Salt Lake City 115

Lakeland 109, Grand Rapids 98

Long Island 117, Fort Wayne 111

Memphis 118, Iowa 98

Raptors 108, Wisconsin 101

South Bay 120, Santa Cruz 119

Saturday’s Games

Canton 101, Windy City 91

Greensboro 121, Delaware 115

Oklahoma City 107, Westchester 102

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Memphis 120, Austin 106

Sioux Falls 129, Texas 108

South Bay 127, Erie 118

Wisconsin 119, Maine 118, 3OT

Stockton at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Erie at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

