|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Westchester
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Long Island
|9
|4
|.692
|1½
|Delaware
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
|Maine
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Canton
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Fort Wayne
|5
|6
|.455
|1
|Grand Rapids
|5
|8
|.385
|2
|Windy City
|5
|11
|.313
|3½
|Wisconsin
|2
|12
|.143
|5½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|6
|6
|.500
|—
|Lakeland
|6
|6
|.500
|—
|Capital City
|4
|5
|.444
|½
|Greensboro
|6
|8
|.429
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|Sioux Falls
|11
|3
|.786
|½
|Memphis
|8
|6
|.571
|3½
|Iowa
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Stockton
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|South Bay
|8
|8
|.500
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|13
|.188
|8½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|6
|.538
|½
|Salt Lake City
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Texas
|6
|9
|.400
|2½
___
Greensboro 126, Salt Lake City 115
Lakeland 109, Grand Rapids 98
Long Island 117, Fort Wayne 111
Memphis 118, Iowa 98
Raptors 108, Wisconsin 101
South Bay 120, Santa Cruz 119
Canton 101, Windy City 91
Greensboro 121, Delaware 115
Oklahoma City 107, Westchester 102
Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Memphis 120, Austin 106
Sioux Falls 129, Texas 108
South Bay 127, Erie 118
Wisconsin 119, Maine 118, 3OT
Stockton 90, Northern Arizona 84
Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Erie at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.