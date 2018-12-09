Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

December 9, 2018 7:15 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Raptors 12 3 .800
Westchester 12 4 .750 ½
Long Island 9 4 .692 2
Delaware 5 8 .385 6
Maine 4 10 .286
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Canton 7 6 .538
Fort Wayne 5 6 .455 1
Grand Rapids 5 8 .385 2
Windy City 5 11 .313
Wisconsin 2 12 .143
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 6 6 .500
Lakeland 6 6 .500
Greensboro 6 8 .429 1
Capital City 4 6 .400 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 11 2 .846
Sioux Falls 11 3 .786 ½
Memphis 8 6 .571
Iowa 4 10 .286
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 10 4 .714
Stockton 6 5 .545
South Bay 8 8 .500 3
Agua Caliente 6 7 .462
Northern Arizona 3 13 .188 8
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 8 6 .571
Rio Grande Valley 8 6 .571
Salt Lake City 7 7 .500 1
Texas 6 9 .400

Saturday’s Games

Canton 101, Windy City 91

Greensboro 121, Delaware 115

Oklahoma City 107, Westchester 102

Raptors 110, Capital City 102

Memphis 120, Austin 106

Sioux Falls 129, Texas 108

South Bay 127, Erie 118

Wisconsin 119, Maine 118, 3OT

Stockton 90, Northern Arizona 84

Rio Grande Valley 96, Santa Cruz 95

Sunday’s Games

Agua Caliente 115, Iowa 103

Long Island at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Erie at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

