All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Raptors 12 3 .800 — Westchester 12 4 .750 ½ Long Island 10 4 .714 1½ Delaware 5 8 .385 6 Maine 4 10 .286 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Canton 7 6 .538 — Fort Wayne 5 6 .455 1 Grand Rapids 5 8 .385 2 Windy City 5 11 .313 3½ Wisconsin 2 12 .143 5½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 6 6 .500 — Lakeland 6 7 .462 ½ Greensboro 6 8 .429 1 Capital City 4 6 .400 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 11 2 .846 — Sioux Falls 11 3 .786 ½ Memphis 8 6 .571 3½ Iowa 4 10 .286 7½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 10 4 .714 — Stockton 6 5 .545 2½ South Bay 8 8 .500 3 Agua Caliente 6 7 .462 3½ Northern Arizona 3 13 .188 8 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 8 6 .571 — Rio Grande Valley 8 6 .571 — Salt Lake City 7 7 .500 1 Texas 6 9 .400 2½

___

Saturday’s Games

Canton 101, Windy City 91

Greensboro 121, Delaware 115

Oklahoma City 107, Westchester 102

Advertisement

Raptors 110, Capital City 102

Memphis 120, Austin 106

Sioux Falls 129, Texas 108

South Bay 127, Erie 118

Wisconsin 119, Maine 118, 3OT

Stockton 90, Northern Arizona 84

Rio Grande Valley 96, Santa Cruz 95

Sunday’s Games

Agua Caliente 115, Iowa 103

Long Island 125, Lakeland 111

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Erie at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.