|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Westchester
|12
|4
|.750
|½
|Long Island
|10
|4
|.714
|1½
|Delaware
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|Maine
|4
|10
|.286
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Canton
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Fort Wayne
|5
|6
|.455
|1
|Grand Rapids
|5
|8
|.385
|2
|Windy City
|5
|11
|.313
|3½
|Wisconsin
|2
|12
|.143
|5½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|6
|6
|.500
|—
|Lakeland
|6
|7
|.462
|½
|Greensboro
|6
|8
|.429
|1
|Capital City
|4
|6
|.400
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|Sioux Falls
|11
|3
|.786
|½
|Memphis
|8
|6
|.571
|3½
|Iowa
|4
|10
|.286
|7½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Stockton
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|South Bay
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Agua Caliente
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Salt Lake City
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Texas
|6
|9
|.400
|2½
___
Canton 101, Windy City 91
Greensboro 121, Delaware 115
Oklahoma City 107, Westchester 102
Raptors 110, Capital City 102
Memphis 120, Austin 106
Sioux Falls 129, Texas 108
South Bay 127, Erie 118
Wisconsin 119, Maine 118, 3OT
Stockton 90, Northern Arizona 84
Rio Grande Valley 96, Santa Cruz 95
Agua Caliente 115, Iowa 103
Long Island 125, Lakeland 111
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Erie at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wisconsin at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
