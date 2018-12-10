Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

December 10, 2018 9:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Raptors 12 3 .800
Westchester 12 4 .750 ½
Long Island 10 4 .714
Delaware 6 8 .429
Maine 4 10 .286
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Canton 7 6 .538
Fort Wayne 6 6 .500 ½
Grand Rapids 5 9 .357
Windy City 5 11 .313
Wisconsin 2 12 .143
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 6 6 .500
Lakeland 6 7 .462 ½
Greensboro 6 8 .429 1
Capital City 4 6 .400 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 11 3 .786
Sioux Falls 11 4 .733 ½
Memphis 8 6 .571 3
Iowa 4 10 .286 7
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 10 4 .714
Stockton 6 5 .545
Agua Caliente 7 7 .500 3
South Bay 8 8 .500 3
Northern Arizona 3 13 .188 8
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 8 6 .571
Rio Grande Valley 8 6 .571
Salt Lake City 7 7 .500 1
Texas 6 9 .400

___

Sunday’s Games

Agua Caliente 115, Iowa 103

Long Island 125, Lakeland 111

Monday’s Games

Delaware 115, Oklahoma City 114

Advertisement

Fort Wayne 108, Grand Rapids 101, OT

Agua Caliente 114, Sioux Falls 108

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Erie at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Greensboro, 1 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, 12 p.m.

Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Capital City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Erie at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached