|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Westchester
|12
|4
|.750
|½
|Long Island
|10
|4
|.714
|1½
|Delaware
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Maine
|4
|10
|.286
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Canton
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Fort Wayne
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Grand Rapids
|5
|9
|.357
|2½
|Windy City
|5
|11
|.313
|3½
|Wisconsin
|2
|12
|.143
|5½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Lakeland
|6
|7
|.462
|1
|Greensboro
|6
|8
|.429
|1½
|Capital City
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Sioux Falls
|11
|4
|.733
|½
|Memphis
|9
|6
|.600
|2½
|Iowa
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Stockton
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Agua Caliente
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|South Bay
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Northern Arizona
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Salt Lake City
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Texas
|6
|10
|.375
|3
___
Agua Caliente 115, Iowa 103
Long Island 125, Lakeland 111
Delaware 115, Oklahoma City 114
Fort Wayne 108, Grand Rapids 101, OT
Agua Caliente 114, Sioux Falls 108
Memphis 134, Texas 125
Erie 132, Stockton 98
Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wisconsin at Greensboro, 1 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, 12 p.m.
Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Capital City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Erie at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
