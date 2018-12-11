All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Raptors 12 3 .800 — Westchester 12 4 .750 ½ Long Island 10 4 .714 1½ Delaware 6 8 .429 5½ Maine 4 10 .286 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Canton 7 6 .538 — Fort Wayne 6 6 .500 ½ Grand Rapids 5 9 .357 2½ Windy City 5 11 .313 3½ Wisconsin 2 12 .143 5½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 7 6 .538 — Lakeland 6 7 .462 1 Greensboro 6 8 .429 1½ Capital City 4 6 .400 1½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 11 3 .786 — Sioux Falls 11 4 .733 ½ Memphis 9 6 .600 2½ Iowa 4 10 .286 7 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 10 4 .714 — Stockton 6 6 .500 3 Agua Caliente 7 7 .500 3 South Bay 8 8 .500 3 Northern Arizona 3 13 .188 8 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 8 6 .571 — Rio Grande Valley 8 6 .571 — Salt Lake City 7 7 .500 1 Texas 6 10 .375 3

___

Monday’s Games

Delaware 115, Oklahoma City 114

Fort Wayne 108, Grand Rapids 101, OT

Agua Caliente 114, Sioux Falls 108

Memphis 134, Texas 125

Erie 132, Stockton 98

Tuesday’s Games

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Greensboro, 1 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, 12 p.m.

Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Capital City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Erie at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

