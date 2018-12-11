|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Westchester
|12
|4
|.750
|½
|Long Island
|10
|4
|.714
|1½
|Delaware
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Maine
|4
|10
|.286
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Canton
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Fort Wayne
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Grand Rapids
|5
|9
|.357
|2½
|Windy City
|5
|11
|.313
|3½
|Wisconsin
|2
|12
|.143
|5½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Lakeland
|6
|7
|.462
|1
|Greensboro
|6
|8
|.429
|1½
|Capital City
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Sioux Falls
|11
|4
|.733
|½
|Memphis
|9
|6
|.600
|2½
|Iowa
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Stockton
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Agua Caliente
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|South Bay
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Northern Arizona
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Salt Lake City
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Texas
|6
|10
|.375
|3
___
Delaware 115, Oklahoma City 114
Fort Wayne 108, Grand Rapids 101, OT
Agua Caliente 114, Sioux Falls 108
Memphis 134, Texas 125
Erie 132, Stockton 98
Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wisconsin at Greensboro, 1 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, 12 p.m.
Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Capital City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Erie at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.
Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.