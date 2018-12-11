|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Westchester
|12
|5
|.706
|1
|Long Island
|10
|4
|.714
|1½
|Delaware
|6
|8
|.429
|5½
|Maine
|4
|10
|.286
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Canton
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Fort Wayne
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Grand Rapids
|5
|9
|.357
|2½
|Windy City
|5
|11
|.313
|3½
|Wisconsin
|2
|12
|.143
|5½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Lakeland
|7
|7
|.500
|½
|Capital City
|5
|6
|.455
|1
|Greensboro
|6
|8
|.429
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Sioux Falls
|11
|4
|.733
|½
|Memphis
|9
|6
|.600
|2½
|Iowa
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Stockton
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Agua Caliente
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|South Bay
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Northern Arizona
|3
|14
|.176
|8½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Salt Lake City
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Texas
|6
|10
|.375
|3
___
Delaware 115, Oklahoma City 114
Fort Wayne 108, Grand Rapids 101, OT
Agua Caliente 114, Sioux Falls 108
Memphis 134, Texas 125
Erie 132, Stockton 98
Lakeland 115, Westchester 91
Capital City 108, Northern Arizona 102
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wisconsin at Greensboro, 1 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, 12 p.m.
Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Capital City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Erie at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.
Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.