Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

December 11, 2018 10:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Raptors 12 3 .800
Westchester 12 5 .706 1
Long Island 10 4 .714
Delaware 6 8 .429
Maine 4 10 .286
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Canton 7 6 .538
Fort Wayne 6 6 .500 ½
Grand Rapids 5 9 .357
Windy City 5 11 .313
Wisconsin 2 12 .143
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 7 6 .538
Lakeland 7 7 .500 ½
Capital City 5 6 .455 1
Greensboro 6 8 .429
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 11 3 .786
Sioux Falls 11 4 .733 ½
Memphis 9 6 .600
Iowa 4 10 .286 7
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 10 4 .714
Stockton 6 6 .500 3
Agua Caliente 7 7 .500 3
South Bay 8 8 .500 3
Northern Arizona 3 14 .176
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 8 6 .571
Rio Grande Valley 8 6 .571
Salt Lake City 7 7 .500 1
Texas 6 10 .375 3

___

Monday’s Games

Delaware 115, Oklahoma City 114

Fort Wayne 108, Grand Rapids 101, OT

Agua Caliente 114, Sioux Falls 108

Advertisement

Memphis 134, Texas 125

Erie 132, Stockton 98

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 115, Westchester 91

Capital City 108, Northern Arizona 102

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Greensboro, 1 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, 12 p.m.

Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Capital City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Erie at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1836: President Jackson submits treaty to remove Missouri tribes to Congress