NBA G League

December 12, 2018 9:05 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Raptors 12 3 .800
Long Island 11 4 .733 1
Westchester 12 5 .706 1
Delaware 6 8 .429
Maine 4 10 .286
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Canton 7 6 .538
Fort Wayne 6 6 .500 ½
Grand Rapids 5 9 .357
Windy City 5 12 .294 4
Wisconsin 2 13 .133 6
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 7 6 .538
Lakeland 7 7 .500 ½
Greensboro 7 8 .467 1
Capital City 5 6 .455 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 11 3 .786
Sioux Falls 11 4 .733 ½
Memphis 9 6 .600
Iowa 4 10 .286 7
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 10 4 .714
Stockton 6 6 .500 3
Agua Caliente 7 7 .500 3
South Bay 8 8 .500 3
Northern Arizona 3 14 .176
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 9 6 .600
Rio Grande Valley 8 6 .571 ½
Salt Lake City 7 8 .467 2
Texas 6 10 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 115, Westchester 91

Capital City 108, Northern Arizona 102

Austin 108, Salt Lake City 102

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 140, Wisconsin 117

Long Island 103, Windy City 89

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, 12 p.m.

Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Capital City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Erie at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Delaware at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Erie at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

