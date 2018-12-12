All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Raptors 12 3 .800 — Long Island 11 4 .733 1 Westchester 12 5 .706 1 Delaware 6 8 .429 5½ Maine 4 10 .286 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Canton 7 6 .538 — Fort Wayne 6 6 .500 ½ Grand Rapids 6 9 .400 2 Windy City 5 12 .294 4 Wisconsin 2 13 .133 6 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 7 6 .538 — Lakeland 7 7 .500 ½ Greensboro 7 8 .467 1 Capital City 5 6 .455 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 11 3 .786 — Sioux Falls 11 4 .733 ½ Memphis 9 6 .600 2½ Iowa 4 10 .286 7 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 10 4 .714 — Stockton 6 6 .500 3 Agua Caliente 7 7 .500 3 South Bay 8 8 .500 3 Northern Arizona 3 14 .176 8½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 9 6 .600 — Rio Grande Valley 8 6 .571 ½ Salt Lake City 7 8 .467 2 Texas 6 11 .353 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 115, Westchester 91

Capital City 108, Northern Arizona 102

Austin 108, Salt Lake City 102

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 140, Wisconsin 117

Grand Rapids 101, Texas 99

Long Island 103, Windy City 89

Oklahoma City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, 12 p.m.

Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Capital City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Erie at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Delaware at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Erie at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

