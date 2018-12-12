|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Long Island
|11
|4
|.733
|½
|Westchester
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|Delaware
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Maine
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Canton
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Fort Wayne
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Grand Rapids
|6
|9
|.400
|2
|Windy City
|5
|12
|.294
|4
|Wisconsin
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Lakeland
|7
|7
|.500
|½
|Greensboro
|7
|8
|.467
|1
|Capital City
|5
|6
|.455
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Sioux Falls
|11
|4
|.733
|1
|Memphis
|9
|6
|.600
|3
|Iowa
|4
|10
|.286
|7½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Stockton
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Agua Caliente
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|South Bay
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Northern Arizona
|3
|14
|.176
|8½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Salt Lake City
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Texas
|6
|11
|.353
|4
___
Lakeland 115, Westchester 91
Capital City 108, Northern Arizona 102
Austin 108, Salt Lake City 102
Greensboro 140, Wisconsin 117
Grand Rapids 101, Texas 99
Long Island 103, Windy City 89
Oklahoma City 133, Raptors 126
Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, 12 p.m.
Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Capital City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Erie at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.
Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Delaware at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Erie at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
