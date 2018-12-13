All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Raptors 12 4 .750 — Westchester 13 5 .722 — Long Island 11 4 .733 ½ Delaware 6 9 .400 5½ Maine 4 10 .286 7 Central Division W L Pct GB Canton 7 6 .538 — Fort Wayne 6 7 .462 1 Grand Rapids 6 9 .400 2 Windy City 5 12 .294 4 Wisconsin 2 13 .133 6 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 7 6 .538 — Lakeland 7 7 .500 ½ Greensboro 7 8 .467 1 Capital City 5 6 .455 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 12 3 .800 — Sioux Falls 11 4 .733 1 Memphis 9 6 .600 3 Iowa 5 10 .333 7 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 10 4 .714 — Agua Caliente 7 7 .500 3 South Bay 8 8 .500 3 Stockton 6 7 .462 3½ Northern Arizona 3 14 .176 8½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 9 6 .600 — Rio Grande Valley 9 6 .600 — Salt Lake City 7 8 .467 2 Texas 6 11 .353 4

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 140, Wisconsin 117

Grand Rapids 101, Texas 99

Long Island 103, Windy City 89

Oklahoma City 133, Raptors 126

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley 104, Delaware 97

Westchester 131, Fort Wayne 105

Iowa 100, Stockton 94

Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Capital City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Erie at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Delaware at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Erie at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

