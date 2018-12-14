Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 14, 2018
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Raptors 12 4 .750
Westchester 13 5 .722
Long Island 11 4 .733 ½
Delaware 6 9 .400
Maine 4 10 .286 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Canton 7 6 .538
Fort Wayne 6 7 .462 1
Grand Rapids 6 9 .400 2
Windy City 5 12 .294 4
Wisconsin 2 13 .133 6
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 7 7 .500
Lakeland 7 7 .500
Capital City 6 6 .500
Greensboro 7 8 .467 ½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 12 3 .800
Sioux Falls 11 4 .733 1
Memphis 9 6 .600 3
Iowa 5 10 .333 7
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 10 4 .714
Agua Caliente 8 7 .533
South Bay 8 9 .471
Stockton 6 7 .462
Northern Arizona 3 15 .167 9
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 9 6 .600
Rio Grande Valley 9 6 .600
Salt Lake City 8 8 .500
Texas 6 11 .353 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 140, Wisconsin 117

Grand Rapids 101, Texas 99

Long Island 103, Windy City 89

Oklahoma City 133, Raptors 126

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley 104, Delaware 97

Westchester 131, Fort Wayne 105

Iowa 100, Stockton 94

Salt Lake City 109, Northern Arizona 97

Agua Caliente 130, Erie 122

Capital City 107, South Bay 106

Friday’s Games

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Delaware at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Erie at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

