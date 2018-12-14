All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Raptors 12 4 .750 — Westchester 13 5 .722 — Long Island 11 4 .733 ½ Delaware 6 9 .400 5½ Maine 4 11 .267 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Canton 7 6 .538 — Fort Wayne 6 7 .462 1 Grand Rapids 6 9 .400 2 Windy City 5 12 .294 4 Wisconsin 3 13 .188 5½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 7 7 .500 — Lakeland 7 7 .500 — Capital City 6 6 .500 — Greensboro 7 8 .467 ½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 12 3 .800 — Sioux Falls 11 4 .733 1 Memphis 9 6 .600 3 Iowa 5 10 .333 7 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 10 4 .714 — Agua Caliente 8 7 .533 2½ South Bay 8 9 .471 3½ Stockton 6 7 .462 3½ Northern Arizona 3 15 .167 9 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 9 6 .600 — Rio Grande Valley 9 6 .600 — Salt Lake City 8 8 .500 1½ Texas 6 11 .353 4

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley 104, Delaware 97

Westchester 131, Fort Wayne 105

Iowa 100, Stockton 94

Salt Lake City 109, Northern Arizona 97

Agua Caliente 130, Erie 122

Capital City 107, South Bay 106

Friday’s Games

Raptors at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin 106, Maine 94

Canton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Delaware at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Erie at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

