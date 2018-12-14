|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Long Island
|11
|4
|.733
|½
|Raptors
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|Delaware
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|Maine
|4
|11
|.267
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Canton
|7
|7
|.500
|—
|Fort Wayne
|6
|7
|.462
|½
|Grand Rapids
|7
|9
|.438
|1
|Windy City
|6
|12
|.333
|3
|Wisconsin
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|7
|7
|.500
|—
|Lakeland
|7
|7
|.500
|—
|Capital City
|6
|6
|.500
|—
|Greensboro
|7
|8
|.467
|½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Sioux Falls
|11
|4
|.733
|1½
|Memphis
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Iowa
|5
|10
|.333
|7½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Agua Caliente
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|South Bay
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|Stockton
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|15
|.167
|9
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Salt Lake City
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Texas
|6
|11
|.353
|4
___
Rio Grande Valley 104, Delaware 97
Westchester 131, Fort Wayne 105
Iowa 100, Stockton 94
Salt Lake City 109, Northern Arizona 97
Agua Caliente 130, Erie 122
Capital City 107, South Bay 106
Grand Rapids 110, Raptors 105
Wisconsin 106, Maine 94
Oklahoma City 119, Memphis 111
Windy City 108, Canton 96
Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Delaware at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Erie at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Maine at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
