All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 13 5 .722 — Long Island 11 4 .733 ½ Raptors 12 5 .706 ½ Delaware 6 9 .400 5½ Maine 4 11 .267 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Canton 7 7 .500 — Fort Wayne 6 7 .462 ½ Grand Rapids 7 9 .438 1 Windy City 6 12 .333 3 Wisconsin 3 13 .188 5 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 7 7 .500 — Lakeland 7 7 .500 — Capital City 6 6 .500 — Greensboro 7 8 .467 ½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 13 3 .813 — Sioux Falls 11 4 .733 1½ Memphis 9 7 .563 4 Iowa 5 10 .333 7½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 10 4 .714 — Agua Caliente 8 7 .533 2½ South Bay 8 9 .471 3½ Stockton 6 7 .462 3½ Northern Arizona 3 15 .167 9 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 9 6 .600 — Austin 9 7 .563 ½ Salt Lake City 8 8 .500 1½ Texas 7 11 .389 3½

___

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley 104, Delaware 97

Westchester 131, Fort Wayne 105

Iowa 100, Stockton 94

Advertisement

Salt Lake City 109, Northern Arizona 97

Agua Caliente 130, Erie 122

Capital City 107, South Bay 106

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 110, Raptors 105

Wisconsin 106, Maine 94

Oklahoma City 119, Memphis 111

Windy City 108, Canton 96

Texas 137, Austin 110

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Delaware at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Erie at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.