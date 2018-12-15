Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 15, 2018 12:09 am
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Westchester 13 5 .722
Long Island 11 4 .733 ½
Raptors 12 5 .706 ½
Delaware 6 9 .400
Maine 4 11 .267
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Canton 7 7 .500
Fort Wayne 6 7 .462 ½
Grand Rapids 7 9 .438 1
Windy City 6 12 .333 3
Wisconsin 3 13 .188 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 7 7 .500
Lakeland 7 7 .500
Capital City 6 6 .500
Greensboro 7 8 .467 ½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 13 3 .813
Sioux Falls 11 5 .688 2
Memphis 9 7 .563 4
Iowa 5 10 .333
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 11 4 .733
Agua Caliente 8 7 .533 3
South Bay 8 9 .471 4
Stockton 6 7 .462 4
Northern Arizona 3 15 .167
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 9 6 .600
Austin 9 7 .563 ½
Salt Lake City 8 8 .500
Texas 7 11 .389

___

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley 104, Delaware 97

Westchester 131, Fort Wayne 105

Iowa 100, Stockton 94

Salt Lake City 109, Northern Arizona 97

Agua Caliente 130, Erie 122

Capital City 107, South Bay 106

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 110, Raptors 105

Wisconsin 106, Maine 94

Oklahoma City 119, Memphis 111

Windy City 108, Canton 96

Texas 137, Austin 110

Santa Cruz 94, Sioux Falls 89

Saturday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Delaware at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Erie at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

