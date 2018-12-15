All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 13 5 .722 — Long Island 11 4 .733 ½ Raptors 12 5 .706 ½ Delaware 6 9 .400 5½ Maine 4 11 .267 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Canton 7 7 .500 — Fort Wayne 6 7 .462 ½ Grand Rapids 7 9 .438 1 Windy City 6 12 .333 3 Wisconsin 3 13 .188 5 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 7 7 .500 — Lakeland 7 7 .500 — Capital City 6 6 .500 — Greensboro 7 8 .467 ½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 13 3 .813 — Sioux Falls 11 5 .688 2 Memphis 9 7 .563 4 Iowa 5 10 .333 7½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 11 4 .733 — Agua Caliente 8 7 .533 3 South Bay 8 9 .471 4 Stockton 6 7 .462 4 Northern Arizona 3 15 .167 9½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 9 6 .600 — Austin 9 7 .563 ½ Salt Lake City 8 8 .500 1½ Texas 7 11 .389 3½

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 110, Raptors 105

Wisconsin 106, Maine 94

Oklahoma City 119, Memphis 111

Windy City 108, Canton 96

Texas 137, Austin 110

Santa Cruz 94, Sioux Falls 89

Saturday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Delaware at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Erie at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis vs. Raptors at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Austin vs. Capital City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Maine vs. Lakeland at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Westchester at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Erie at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente vs. Grand Rapids at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona vs. Windy City at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

