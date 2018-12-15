|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Long Island
|11
|4
|.733
|½
|Raptors
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|Delaware
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|Maine
|4
|11
|.267
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Canton
|7
|7
|.500
|—
|Fort Wayne
|6
|7
|.462
|½
|Grand Rapids
|7
|9
|.438
|1
|Windy City
|6
|12
|.333
|3
|Wisconsin
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|7
|7
|.500
|—
|Lakeland
|7
|7
|.500
|—
|Capital City
|6
|6
|.500
|—
|Greensboro
|7
|8
|.467
|½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Sioux Falls
|11
|5
|.688
|2
|Memphis
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Iowa
|5
|10
|.333
|7½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Agua Caliente
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|South Bay
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Stockton
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Northern Arizona
|3
|15
|.167
|9½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Austin
|9
|7
|.563
|½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Texas
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
___
Grand Rapids 110, Raptors 105
Wisconsin 106, Maine 94
Oklahoma City 119, Memphis 111
Windy City 108, Canton 96
Texas 137, Austin 110
Santa Cruz 94, Sioux Falls 89
Rio Grande Valley at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Delaware at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Erie at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Maine at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Memphis vs. Raptors at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.
Austin vs. Capital City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.
Maine vs. Lakeland at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
Iowa vs. Westchester at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.
Texas vs. Erie at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente vs. Grand Rapids at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.
Northern Arizona vs. Windy City at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.