All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 14 5 .737 — Long Island 11 4 .733 1 Raptors 12 5 .706 1 Delaware 6 10 .375 6½ Maine 4 11 .267 8 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 7 7 .500 — Canton 7 8 .467 ½ Grand Rapids 7 10 .412 1½ Windy City 7 12 .368 2½ Wisconsin 3 13 .188 5 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 8 7 .533 — Erie 7 7 .500 ½ Greensboro 8 8 .500 ½ Capital City 6 7 .462 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 13 4 .765 — Sioux Falls 11 6 .647 2 Memphis 9 7 .563 3½ Iowa 5 11 .313 7½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 11 4 .733 — Agua Caliente 8 7 .533 3 South Bay 9 9 .500 3½ Stockton 6 7 .462 4 Northern Arizona 3 15 .167 9½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 10 7 .588 — Rio Grande Valley 9 7 .563 ½ Salt Lake City 8 8 .500 1½ Texas 8 11 .421 3

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 110, Raptors 105

Wisconsin 106, Maine 94

Oklahoma City 119, Memphis 111

Windy City 108, Canton 96

Texas 137, Austin 110

Santa Cruz 94, Sioux Falls 89

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland 118, Rio Grande Valley 98

Westchester 119, Grand Rapids 117, OT

Greensboro 115, Canton 112

Austin 118, Iowa 116

Fort Wayne 113, Oklahoma City 94

South Bay 124, Sioux Falls 119

Windy City 111, Capital City 103

Texas 110, Delaware 95

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Erie at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis vs. Raptors at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Austin vs. Capital City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Maine vs. Lakeland at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Westchester at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Erie at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente vs. Grand Rapids at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona vs. Windy City at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

