Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

December 15, 2018 11:11 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Westchester 14 5 .737
Long Island 11 4 .733 1
Raptors 12 5 .706 1
Delaware 6 10 .375
Maine 4 11 .267 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 7 7 .500
Canton 7 8 .467 ½
Grand Rapids 7 10 .412
Windy City 7 12 .368
Wisconsin 3 13 .188 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 8 7 .533
Erie 7 7 .500 ½
Greensboro 8 8 .500 ½
Capital City 6 7 .462 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 13 4 .765
Sioux Falls 11 6 .647 2
Memphis 9 7 .563
Iowa 5 11 .313
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 11 4 .733
Agua Caliente 8 7 .533 3
Stockton 7 7 .500
South Bay 9 9 .500
Northern Arizona 3 15 .167
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 10 7 .588
Rio Grande Valley 9 7 .563 ½
Salt Lake City 8 9 .471 2
Texas 8 11 .421 3

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 110, Raptors 105

Wisconsin 106, Maine 94

Oklahoma City 119, Memphis 111

Advertisement

Windy City 108, Canton 96

Texas 137, Austin 110

Santa Cruz 94, Sioux Falls 89

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland 118, Rio Grande Valley 98

Westchester 119, Grand Rapids 117, OT

Greensboro 115, Canton 112

Austin 118, Iowa 116

Fort Wayne 113, Oklahoma City 94

South Bay 124, Sioux Falls 119

Windy City 111, Capital City 103

Texas 110, Delaware 95

Stockton 114, Salt Lake City 91

Erie at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis vs. Raptors at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Austin vs. Capital City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Maine vs. Lakeland at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Westchester at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Erie at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente vs. Grand Rapids at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona vs. Windy City at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress