|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Long Island
|11
|4
|.733
|1
|Raptors
|12
|5
|.706
|1
|Delaware
|6
|10
|.375
|6½
|Maine
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|7
|7
|.500
|—
|Canton
|7
|8
|.467
|½
|Grand Rapids
|7
|10
|.412
|1½
|Windy City
|7
|12
|.368
|2½
|Wisconsin
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Greensboro
|8
|8
|.500
|½
|Erie
|7
|8
|.467
|1
|Capital City
|6
|7
|.462
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Sioux Falls
|11
|6
|.647
|2
|Memphis
|9
|7
|.563
|3½
|Iowa
|5
|11
|.313
|7½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Agua Caliente
|8
|7
|.533
|3½
|Stockton
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|South Bay
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Northern Arizona
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|7
|.563
|½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Texas
|8
|11
|.421
|3
___
Lakeland 118, Rio Grande Valley 98
Westchester 119, Grand Rapids 117, OT
Greensboro 115, Canton 112
Austin 118, Iowa 116
Fort Wayne 113, Oklahoma City 94
South Bay 124, Sioux Falls 119
Windy City 111, Capital City 103
Texas 110, Delaware 95
Stockton 114, Salt Lake City 91
Santa Cruz 101, Erie 100
Maine at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Memphis vs. Raptors at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.
Austin vs. Capital City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.
Maine vs. Lakeland at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
Iowa vs. Westchester at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.
Texas vs. Erie at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente vs. Grand Rapids at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.
Northern Arizona vs. Windy City at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.
Long Island vs. Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Memphis at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.
Greensboro vs. South Bay at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
Canton vs. Sioux Falls at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne vs. Salt Lake City at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.
Delaware vs. Stockton at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.
Lakeland vs. Santa Cruz at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.
