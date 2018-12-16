Listen Live Sports

December 16, 2018 5:08 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Westchester 14 5 .737
Raptors 12 5 .706 1
Long Island 11 5 .688
Delaware 6 10 .375
Maine 5 11 .313
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 7 7 .500
Canton 7 8 .467 ½
Grand Rapids 7 10 .412
Windy City 7 12 .368
Wisconsin 3 13 .188 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 8 7 .533
Greensboro 8 8 .500 ½
Erie 7 8 .467 1
Capital City 6 7 .462 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 13 4 .765
Sioux Falls 11 6 .647 2
Memphis 9 7 .563
Iowa 5 11 .313
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 12 4 .750
Agua Caliente 8 7 .533
Stockton 7 7 .500 4
South Bay 9 9 .500 4
Northern Arizona 3 15 .167 10
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 10 7 .588
Rio Grande Valley 9 7 .563 ½
Salt Lake City 8 9 .471 2
Texas 8 11 .421 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland 118, Rio Grande Valley 98

Westchester 119, Grand Rapids 117, OT

Greensboro 115, Canton 112

Austin 118, Iowa 116

Fort Wayne 113, Oklahoma City 94

South Bay 124, Sioux Falls 119

Windy City 111, Capital City 103

Texas 110, Delaware 95

Stockton 114, Salt Lake City 91

Santa Cruz 101, Erie 100

Sunday’s Games

Maine 110, Long Island 101

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis vs. Raptors at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Austin vs. Capital City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Maine vs. Lakeland at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Westchester at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Erie at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente vs. Grand Rapids at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona vs. Windy City at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island vs. Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Memphis at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Greensboro vs. South Bay at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Canton vs. Sioux Falls at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne vs. Salt Lake City at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Delaware vs. Stockton at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Lakeland vs. Santa Cruz at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

