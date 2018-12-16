All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 14 5 .737 — Raptors 12 5 .706 1 Long Island 11 5 .688 1½ Delaware 6 10 .375 6½ Maine 5 11 .313 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 7 7 .500 — Canton 7 8 .467 ½ Grand Rapids 7 10 .412 1½ Windy City 7 12 .368 2½ Wisconsin 3 13 .188 5 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 8 7 .533 — Greensboro 8 8 .500 ½ Erie 7 8 .467 1 Capital City 6 7 .462 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 13 4 .765 — Sioux Falls 11 6 .647 2 Memphis 9 7 .563 3½ Iowa 5 11 .313 7½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 12 4 .750 — Agua Caliente 8 7 .533 3½ Stockton 7 7 .500 4 South Bay 9 9 .500 4 Northern Arizona 3 15 .167 10 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 10 7 .588 — Rio Grande Valley 9 7 .563 ½ Salt Lake City 8 9 .471 2 Texas 8 11 .421 3

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland 118, Rio Grande Valley 98

Westchester 119, Grand Rapids 117, OT

Greensboro 115, Canton 112

Austin 118, Iowa 116

Fort Wayne 113, Oklahoma City 94

South Bay 124, Sioux Falls 119

Windy City 111, Capital City 103

Texas 110, Delaware 95

Stockton 114, Salt Lake City 91

Santa Cruz 101, Erie 100

Sunday’s Games

Maine 110, Long Island 101

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis vs. Raptors at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Austin vs. Capital City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Maine vs. Lakeland at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Westchester at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Erie at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente vs. Grand Rapids at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona vs. Windy City at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island vs. Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Memphis at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Greensboro vs. South Bay at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Canton vs. Sioux Falls at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne vs. Salt Lake City at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Delaware vs. Stockton at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Lakeland vs. Santa Cruz at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

