NBA G League

December 17, 2018 10:13 am
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Westchester 14 5 .737
Raptors 12 5 .706 1
Long Island 11 5 .688
Delaware 6 10 .375
Maine 5 11 .313
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 7 7 .500
Canton 7 8 .467 ½
Grand Rapids 7 10 .412
Windy City 7 12 .368
Wisconsin 3 13 .188 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 8 7 .533
Greensboro 8 8 .500 ½
Erie 7 8 .467 1
Capital City 6 7 .462 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 13 4 .765
Sioux Falls 11 6 .647 2
Memphis 10 7 .588 3
Iowa 5 11 .313
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 12 4 .750
Agua Caliente 8 7 .533
Stockton 7 7 .500 4
South Bay 9 9 .500 4
Northern Arizona 3 16 .158 10½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 10 7 .588
Rio Grande Valley 9 7 .563 ½
Salt Lake City 8 9 .471 2
Texas 8 11 .421 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Maine 110, Long Island 101

Memphis 119, Northern Arizona 79

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis vs. Raptors at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Austin vs. Capital City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Maine vs. Lakeland at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Westchester at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Erie at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente vs. Grand Rapids at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona vs. Windy City at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island vs. Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Memphis at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Greensboro vs. South Bay at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Canton vs. Sioux Falls at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne vs. Salt Lake City at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Delaware vs. Stockton at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Lakeland vs. Santa Cruz at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City vs. Agua Caliente at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids vs. Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Erie vs. Northern Arizona at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Westchester vs. Austin at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Raptors vs. Texas at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Windy City vs. Iowa at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls vs. Maine at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

