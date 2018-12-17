All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 14 5 .737 — Raptors 12 5 .706 1 Long Island 11 5 .688 1½ Delaware 6 10 .375 6½ Maine 5 11 .313 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 8 7 .533 — Canton 7 8 .467 1 Grand Rapids 7 10 .412 2 Windy City 7 12 .368 3 Wisconsin 3 13 .188 5½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 8 7 .533 — Greensboro 8 8 .500 ½ Erie 7 8 .467 1 Capital City 6 7 .462 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 13 4 .765 — Sioux Falls 11 6 .647 2 Memphis 10 7 .588 3 Iowa 5 11 .313 7½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 12 4 .750 — Agua Caliente 8 7 .533 3½ Stockton 7 7 .500 4 South Bay 9 9 .500 4 Northern Arizona 3 16 .158 10½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 10 7 .588 — Rio Grande Valley 9 8 .529 1 Salt Lake City 8 9 .471 2 Texas 8 11 .421 3

Sunday’s Games

Maine 110, Long Island 101

Memphis 119, Northern Arizona 79

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 126, Rio Grande Valley 110

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis vs. Raptors at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Austin vs. Capital City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Maine vs. Lakeland at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Westchester at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Erie at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente vs. Grand Rapids at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona vs. Windy City at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island vs. Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Memphis at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Greensboro vs. South Bay at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Canton vs. Sioux Falls at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne vs. Salt Lake City at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Delaware vs. Stockton at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Lakeland vs. Santa Cruz at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City vs. Agua Caliente at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids vs. Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Erie vs. Northern Arizona at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Westchester vs. Austin at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Raptors vs. Texas at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Windy City vs. Iowa at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls vs. Maine at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

