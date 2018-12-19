|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Raptors
|12
|5
|.706
|1
|Long Island
|11
|5
|.688
|1½
|Delaware
|6
|10
|.375
|6½
|Maine
|5
|11
|.313
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Canton
|7
|8
|.467
|1
|Grand Rapids
|7
|10
|.412
|2
|Windy City
|7
|12
|.368
|3
|Wisconsin
|3
|13
|.188
|5½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Greensboro
|8
|8
|.500
|½
|Erie
|7
|8
|.467
|1
|Capital City
|6
|7
|.462
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Sioux Falls
|11
|7
|.611
|2½
|Memphis
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|Iowa
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Agua Caliente
|8
|7
|.533
|3½
|Stockton
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|South Bay
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Northern Arizona
|3
|16
|.158
|10½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|Salt Lake City
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Texas
|8
|11
|.421
|3
___
No games scheduled.
Memphis vs. Raptors at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.
Austin vs. Capital City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.
Maine vs. Lakeland at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
Iowa vs. Westchester at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.
Texas vs. Erie at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente vs. Grand Rapids at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.
Northern Arizona vs. Windy City at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.
Long Island vs. Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Memphis at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.
Greensboro vs. South Bay at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
Canton vs. Sioux Falls at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne vs. Salt Lake City at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.
Delaware vs. Stockton at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.
Lakeland vs. Santa Cruz at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.
Capital City vs. Agua Caliente at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids vs. Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.
Erie vs. Northern Arizona at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
Westchester vs. Austin at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.
Raptors vs. Texas at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.
Windy City vs. Iowa at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.
Sioux Falls vs. Maine at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.
South Bay vs. Fort Wayne at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.
Santa Cruz vs. Canton at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.
Stockton vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley vs. Greensboro at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Long Island at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City vs. Delaware at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.
