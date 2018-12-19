All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 14 5 .737 — Long Island 11 5 .688 1½ Raptors 12 6 .667 1½ Delaware 6 10 .375 6½ Maine 5 12 .294 8 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 8 7 .533 — Canton 7 8 .467 1 Grand Rapids 7 10 .412 2 Windy City 7 12 .368 3 Wisconsin 3 13 .188 5½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 9 7 .563 — Greensboro 8 8 .500 1 Capital City 7 7 .500 1 Erie 7 8 .467 1½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 13 4 .765 — Sioux Falls 11 7 .611 2½ Memphis 11 7 .611 2½ Iowa 6 11 .353 7 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 12 4 .750 — Agua Caliente 8 7 .533 3½ Stockton 7 7 .500 4 South Bay 9 9 .500 4 Northern Arizona 3 16 .158 10½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 10 8 .556 — Rio Grande Valley 9 8 .529 ½ Salt Lake City 8 9 .471 1½ Texas 8 11 .421 2½

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis 135, Raptors 123

Capital City 110, Austin 91

Lakeland 109, Maine 102

Iowa vs. Westchester at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Erie at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente vs. Grand Rapids at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona vs. Windy City at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island vs. Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Memphis at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Greensboro vs. South Bay at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Canton vs. Sioux Falls at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne vs. Salt Lake City at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Delaware vs. Stockton at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Lakeland vs. Santa Cruz at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City vs. Agua Caliente at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids vs. Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Erie vs. Northern Arizona at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Westchester vs. Austin at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Raptors vs. Texas at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Windy City vs. Iowa at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls vs. Maine at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Bay vs. Fort Wayne at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz vs. Canton at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Stockton vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley vs. Greensboro at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Long Island at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City vs. Delaware at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

