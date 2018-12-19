Listen Live Sports

...

NBA G League

December 19, 2018
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Westchester 14 6 .700
Long Island 11 5 .688 1
Raptors 12 6 .667 1
Delaware 6 10 .375 6
Maine 5 12 .294
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 8 7 .533
Canton 7 8 .467 1
Grand Rapids 7 10 .412 2
Windy City 7 12 .368 3
Wisconsin 3 13 .188
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 9 7 .563
Greensboro 8 8 .500 1
Capital City 7 7 .500 1
Erie 7 8 .467
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 13 4 .765
Sioux Falls 11 7 .611
Memphis 11 7 .611
Iowa 7 11 .389
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 12 4 .750
Agua Caliente 8 7 .533
Stockton 7 7 .500 4
South Bay 9 9 .500 4
Northern Arizona 3 16 .158 10½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 10 8 .556
Rio Grande Valley 9 8 .529 ½
Salt Lake City 8 9 .471
Texas 8 11 .421

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis 135, Raptors 123

Capital City 110, Austin 91

Lakeland 109, Maine 102

Iowa 113, Westchester 106

Texas vs. Erie at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente vs. Grand Rapids at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona vs. Windy City at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island vs. Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Memphis at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Greensboro vs. South Bay at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Canton vs. Sioux Falls at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne vs. Salt Lake City at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Delaware vs. Stockton at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Lakeland vs. Santa Cruz at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City vs. Agua Caliente at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids vs. Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Erie vs. Northern Arizona at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Westchester vs. Austin at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Raptors vs. Texas at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Windy City vs. Iowa at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls vs. Maine at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Bay vs. Fort Wayne at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz vs. Canton at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Stockton vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley vs. Greensboro at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Long Island at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City vs. Delaware at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

