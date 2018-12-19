All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 14 6 .700 — Long Island 11 5 .688 1 Raptors 12 6 .667 1 Delaware 6 10 .375 6 Maine 5 12 .294 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 8 7 .533 — Canton 7 8 .467 1 Grand Rapids 7 10 .412 2 Windy City 7 12 .368 3 Wisconsin 3 13 .188 5½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 9 7 .563 — Erie 8 8 .500 1 Greensboro 8 8 .500 1 Capital City 7 7 .500 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 13 4 .765 — Sioux Falls 11 7 .611 2½ Memphis 11 7 .611 2½ Iowa 7 11 .389 6½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 12 4 .750 — Agua Caliente 8 7 .533 3½ Stockton 7 7 .500 4 South Bay 9 9 .500 4 Northern Arizona 3 16 .158 10½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 10 8 .556 — Rio Grande Valley 9 8 .529 ½ Salt Lake City 8 9 .471 1½ Texas 8 12 .400 3

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis 135, Raptors 123

Capital City 110, Austin 91

Lakeland 109, Maine 102

Iowa 113, Westchester 106

Erie 124, Texas 107

Agua Caliente vs. Grand Rapids at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona vs. Windy City at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island vs. Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Memphis at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Greensboro vs. South Bay at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Canton vs. Sioux Falls at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne vs. Salt Lake City at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Delaware vs. Stockton at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Lakeland vs. Santa Cruz at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City vs. Agua Caliente at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids vs. Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Erie vs. Northern Arizona at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Westchester vs. Austin at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Raptors vs. Texas at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Windy City vs. Iowa at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls vs. Maine at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Bay vs. Fort Wayne at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz vs. Canton at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Stockton vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley vs. Greensboro at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Long Island at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City vs. Delaware at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

