|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Long Island
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|Raptors
|12
|6
|.667
|1
|Delaware
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|Maine
|5
|12
|.294
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Canton
|7
|9
|.438
|1½
|Windy City
|8
|12
|.400
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|7
|11
|.389
|2½
|Wisconsin
|3
|14
|.176
|6
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Greensboro
|9
|8
|.529
|½
|Erie
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|Capital City
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Sioux Falls
|12
|7
|.632
|2
|Memphis
|12
|7
|.632
|2
|Iowa
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Agua Caliente
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Stockton
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|South Bay
|9
|10
|.474
|4½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|17
|.150
|11
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Salt Lake City
|8
|9
|.471
|1½
|Texas
|8
|12
|.400
|3
___
Memphis 135, Raptors 123
Capital City 110, Austin 91
Lakeland 109, Maine 102
Iowa 113, Westchester 106
Erie 124, Texas 107
Agua Caliente 110, Grand Rapids 94
Windy City 99, Northern Arizona 87
Long Island 110, Rio Grande Valley 100
Memphis 124, Wisconsin 113
Greensboro 106, South Bay 90
Sioux Falls 108, Canton 95
Fort Wayne vs. Salt Lake City at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.
Delaware vs. Stockton at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.
Lakeland vs. Santa Cruz at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.
Capital City vs. Agua Caliente at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids vs. Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.
Erie vs. Northern Arizona at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
Westchester vs. Austin at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.
Raptors vs. Texas at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.
Windy City vs. Iowa at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.
Sioux Falls vs. Maine at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.
South Bay vs. Fort Wayne at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.
Santa Cruz vs. Canton at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.
Stockton vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley vs. Greensboro at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Long Island at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City vs. Delaware at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.
