All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 14 6 .700 — Long Island 12 5 .706 ½ Raptors 12 6 .667 1 Delaware 6 11 .353 6½ Maine 5 12 .294 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 8 8 .500 — Canton 7 9 .438 1 Windy City 8 12 .400 2 Grand Rapids 7 11 .389 2 Wisconsin 3 14 .176 5½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 9 7 .563 — Greensboro 9 8 .529 ½ Erie 8 8 .500 1 Capital City 7 7 .500 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 13 4 .765 — Sioux Falls 12 7 .632 2 Memphis 12 7 .632 2 Iowa 7 11 .389 6½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 12 4 .750 — Agua Caliente 9 7 .563 3 Stockton 8 7 .533 3½ South Bay 9 10 .474 4½ Northern Arizona 3 17 .150 11 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 10 8 .556 — Salt Lake City 9 9 .500 1 Rio Grande Valley 9 9 .500 1 Texas 8 12 .400 3

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis 135, Raptors 123

Capital City 110, Austin 91

Lakeland 109, Maine 102

Iowa 113, Westchester 106

Erie 124, Texas 107

Agua Caliente 110, Grand Rapids 94

Windy City 99, Northern Arizona 87

Thursday’s Games

Long Island 110, Rio Grande Valley 100

Memphis 124, Wisconsin 113

Greensboro 106, South Bay 90

Sioux Falls 108, Canton 95

Salt Lake City 111, Fort Wayne 101

Stockton 127, Delaware 100

Lakeland vs. Santa Cruz at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City vs. Agua Caliente at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids vs. Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Erie vs. Northern Arizona at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Westchester vs. Austin at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Raptors vs. Texas at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Windy City vs. Iowa at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls vs. Maine at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Bay vs. Fort Wayne at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz vs. Canton at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Stockton vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley vs. Greensboro at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Long Island at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City vs. Delaware at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday, Dec. 26

No games scheduled.

Thursday, Dec. 27

Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.

