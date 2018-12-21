Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 21, 2018 10:14 am
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Westchester 14 6 .700
Long Island 12 5 .706 ½
Raptors 12 6 .667 1
Delaware 6 11 .353
Maine 5 12 .294
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 8 8 .500
Canton 7 9 .438 1
Windy City 8 12 .400 2
Grand Rapids 7 11 .389 2
Wisconsin 3 14 .176
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 10 7 .588
Greensboro 9 8 .529 1
Erie 8 8 .500
Capital City 7 7 .500
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 13 4 .765
Sioux Falls 12 7 .632 2
Memphis 12 7 .632 2
Iowa 7 11 .389
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 12 5 .706
Agua Caliente 9 7 .563
Stockton 8 7 .533 3
South Bay 9 10 .474 4
Northern Arizona 3 17 .150 10½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 10 8 .556
Salt Lake City 9 9 .500 1
Rio Grande Valley 9 9 .500 1
Texas 8 12 .400 3

___

Thursday’s Games

Long Island 110, Rio Grande Valley 100

Memphis 124, Wisconsin 113

Greensboro 106, South Bay 90

Sioux Falls 108, Canton 95

Salt Lake City 111, Fort Wayne 101

Stockton 127, Delaware 100

Lakeland 105, Santa Cruz 92

Friday’s Games

Capital City vs. Agua Caliente at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids vs. Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Erie vs. Northern Arizona at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Westchester vs. Austin at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Raptors vs. Texas at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Windy City vs. Iowa at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls vs. Maine at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Bay vs. Fort Wayne at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz vs. Canton at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Stockton vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley vs. Greensboro at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Long Island at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City vs. Delaware at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday, Dec. 27

Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

