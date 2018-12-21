All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 12 5 .706 — Westchester 14 7 .667 — Raptors 12 6 .667 ½ Delaware 6 11 .353 6 Maine 5 12 .294 7 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 8 8 .500 — Canton 7 9 .438 1 Windy City 8 12 .400 2 Grand Rapids 7 12 .368 2½ Wisconsin 3 14 .176 5½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 10 7 .588 — Capital City 8 7 .533 1 Erie 9 8 .529 1 Greensboro 9 8 .529 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 14 4 .778 — Sioux Falls 12 7 .632 2½ Memphis 12 7 .632 2½ Iowa 7 11 .389 7 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 12 5 .706 — Stockton 8 7 .533 3 Agua Caliente 9 8 .529 3 South Bay 9 10 .474 4 Northern Arizona 3 18 .143 11 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 11 8 .579 — Salt Lake City 9 9 .500 1½ Rio Grande Valley 9 9 .500 1½ Texas 8 12 .400 3½

___

Thursday’s Games

Long Island 110, Rio Grande Valley 100

Memphis 124, Wisconsin 113

Greensboro 106, South Bay 90

Sioux Falls 108, Canton 95

Salt Lake City 111, Fort Wayne 101

Stockton 127, Delaware 100

Lakeland 105, Santa Cruz 92

Friday’s Games

Capital City 123, Agua Caliente 111

Oklahoma City 106, Grand Rapids 98

Erie 106, Northern Arizona 95

Austin 99, Westchester 88

Raptors vs. Texas at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Windy City vs. Iowa at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls vs. Maine at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Bay vs. Fort Wayne at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz vs. Canton at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Stockton vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley vs. Greensboro at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Long Island at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City vs. Delaware at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday, Dec. 27

Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

