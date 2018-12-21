|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Westchester
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Raptors
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|Delaware
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|Maine
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|8
|8
|.500
|—
|Canton
|7
|9
|.438
|1
|Windy City
|8
|12
|.400
|2
|Grand Rapids
|7
|12
|.368
|2½
|Wisconsin
|3
|14
|.176
|5½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Capital City
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Erie
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|Greensboro
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Sioux Falls
|12
|7
|.632
|2½
|Memphis
|12
|7
|.632
|2½
|Iowa
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Stockton
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Agua Caliente
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|South Bay
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Northern Arizona
|3
|18
|.143
|11
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Salt Lake City
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Texas
|8
|12
|.400
|3½
___
Long Island 110, Rio Grande Valley 100
Memphis 124, Wisconsin 113
Greensboro 106, South Bay 90
Sioux Falls 108, Canton 95
Salt Lake City 111, Fort Wayne 101
Stockton 127, Delaware 100
Lakeland 105, Santa Cruz 92
Capital City 123, Agua Caliente 111
Oklahoma City 106, Grand Rapids 98
Erie 106, Northern Arizona 95
Austin 99, Westchester 88
Raptors vs. Texas at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.
Windy City vs. Iowa at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.
Sioux Falls vs. Maine at Las Vegas, Nev., 10:30 p.m.
South Bay vs. Fort Wayne at Las Vegas, Nev., 3 p.m.
Santa Cruz vs. Canton at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.
Stockton vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley vs. Greensboro at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Long Island at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City vs. Delaware at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.