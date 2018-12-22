All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 12 5 .706 — Raptors 13 6 .684 — Westchester 14 7 .667 — Delaware 6 11 .353 6 Maine 5 13 .278 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 9 8 .529 — Canton 7 9 .438 1½ Windy City 9 12 .429 2 Grand Rapids 7 12 .368 3 Wisconsin 3 14 .176 6 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 10 7 .588 — Capital City 8 7 .533 1 Erie 9 8 .529 1 Greensboro 9 8 .529 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 14 4 .778 — Sioux Falls 13 7 .650 2 Memphis 12 7 .632 2½ Iowa 7 12 .368 7½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 12 5 .706 — Stockton 8 7 .533 3 Agua Caliente 9 8 .529 3 South Bay 9 11 .450 4½ Northern Arizona 3 18 .143 11 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 11 8 .579 — Salt Lake City 9 9 .500 1½ Rio Grande Valley 9 9 .500 1½ Texas 8 13 .381 4

___

Friday’s Games

Capital City 123, Agua Caliente 111

Oklahoma City 106, Grand Rapids 98

Erie 106, Northern Arizona 95

Austin 99, Westchester 88

Raptors 111, Texas 102

Windy City 115, Iowa 103

Sioux Falls 114, Maine 94

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne 100, South Bay 97

Santa Cruz vs. Canton at Las Vegas, Nev., 3:30 p.m.

Stockton vs. Wisconsin at Las Vegas, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley vs. Greensboro at Las Vegas, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Long Island at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City vs. Delaware at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Canton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

