|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Raptors
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Westchester
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Delaware
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|Maine
|5
|13
|.278
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Windy City
|9
|12
|.429
|2
|Canton
|7
|10
|.412
|2
|Grand Rapids
|7
|12
|.368
|3
|Wisconsin
|3
|15
|.167
|6½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Capital City
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Erie
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|Greensboro
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Sioux Falls
|13
|7
|.650
|2
|Memphis
|12
|7
|.632
|2½
|Iowa
|7
|12
|.368
|7½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Stockton
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Agua Caliente
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|South Bay
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|Northern Arizona
|3
|18
|.143
|11½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Salt Lake City
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Texas
|8
|13
|.381
|4
Capital City 123, Agua Caliente 111
Oklahoma City 106, Grand Rapids 98
Erie 106, Northern Arizona 95
Austin 99, Westchester 88
Raptors 111, Texas 102
Windy City 115, Iowa 103
Sioux Falls 114, Maine 94
Fort Wayne 100, South Bay 97
Santa Cruz 102, Canton 91
Stockton 132, Wisconsin 125
Rio Grande Valley 109, Greensboro 103
Oklahoma City vs. Long Island at Las Vegas, Nev., 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City vs. Delaware at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Canton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.
