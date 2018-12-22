All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Raptors 13 6 .684 — Westchester 14 7 .667 — Long Island 12 6 .667 ½ Delaware 6 11 .353 6 Maine 5 13 .278 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 9 8 .529 — Windy City 9 12 .429 2 Canton 7 10 .412 2 Grand Rapids 7 12 .368 3 Wisconsin 3 15 .167 6½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 10 7 .588 — Capital City 8 7 .533 1 Erie 9 8 .529 1 Greensboro 9 9 .500 1½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 15 4 .789 — Sioux Falls 13 7 .650 2½ Memphis 12 7 .632 3 Iowa 7 12 .368 8 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 13 5 .722 — Stockton 9 7 .563 3 Agua Caliente 9 8 .529 3½ South Bay 9 11 .450 5 Northern Arizona 3 18 .143 11½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 11 8 .579 — Rio Grande Valley 10 9 .526 1 Salt Lake City 9 9 .500 1½ Texas 8 13 .381 4

Friday’s Games

Capital City 123, Agua Caliente 111

Oklahoma City 106, Grand Rapids 98

Erie 106, Northern Arizona 95

Austin 99, Westchester 88

Raptors 111, Texas 102

Windy City 115, Iowa 103

Sioux Falls 114, Maine 94

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne 100, South Bay 97

Santa Cruz 102, Canton 91

Stockton 132, Wisconsin 125

Rio Grande Valley 109, Greensboro 103

Oklahoma City 112, Long Island 108

Salt Lake City vs. Delaware at Las Vegas, Nev., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Canton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

