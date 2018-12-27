|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Westchester
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Long Island
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|Delaware
|6
|12
|.333
|6½
|Maine
|5
|13
|.278
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Windy City
|9
|12
|.429
|2
|Canton
|7
|10
|.412
|2
|Grand Rapids
|7
|12
|.368
|3
|Wisconsin
|3
|15
|.167
|6½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Capital City
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Erie
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|Greensboro
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|Sioux Falls
|13
|7
|.650
|2½
|Memphis
|12
|7
|.632
|3
|Iowa
|7
|12
|.368
|8
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Stockton
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Agua Caliente
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|South Bay
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|Northern Arizona
|3
|18
|.143
|11½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Salt Lake City
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Rio Grande Valley
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Texas
|8
|13
|.381
|4
___
No games scheduled.
Capital City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Canton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Greensboro at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.