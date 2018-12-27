Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 27, 2018
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Westchester 15 7 .682
Raptors 13 6 .684 ½
Long Island 12 6 .667 1
Delaware 6 12 .333 7
Maine 5 14 .263
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 9 8 .529
Windy City 9 12 .429 2
Grand Rapids 8 12 .400
Canton 7 11 .389
Wisconsin 3 15 .167
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 10 7 .588
Erie 9 8 .529 1
Greensboro 10 9 .526 1
Capital City 8 8 .500
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 15 4 .789
Sioux Falls 13 7 .650
Memphis 12 7 .632 3
Iowa 7 12 .368 8
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 13 5 .722
Stockton 9 7 .563 3
Agua Caliente 9 8 .529
South Bay 9 11 .450 5
Northern Arizona 3 18 .143 11½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 11 8 .579
Salt Lake City 10 9 .526 1
Rio Grande Valley 10 9 .526 1
Texas 8 13 .381 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids 122, Canton 117

Greensboro 109, Maine 95

Westchester 104, Capital City 102

Lakeland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Canton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

