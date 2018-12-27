All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 15 7 .682 — Raptors 13 6 .684 ½ Long Island 12 6 .667 1 Delaware 6 12 .333 7 Maine 5 14 .263 8½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 9 8 .529 — Windy City 9 12 .429 2 Grand Rapids 8 12 .400 2½ Canton 7 11 .389 2½ Wisconsin 3 15 .167 6½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 10 7 .588 — Erie 9 8 .529 1 Greensboro 10 9 .526 1 Capital City 8 8 .500 1½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 15 4 .789 — Sioux Falls 13 7 .650 2½ Memphis 12 7 .632 3 Iowa 7 12 .368 8 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 13 5 .722 — Stockton 9 7 .563 3 Agua Caliente 9 8 .529 3½ South Bay 9 11 .450 5 Northern Arizona 3 18 .143 11½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 11 8 .579 — Salt Lake City 10 9 .526 1 Rio Grande Valley 10 9 .526 1 Texas 8 13 .381 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids 122, Canton 117

Greensboro 109, Maine 95

Advertisement

Westchester 104, Capital City 102

Lakeland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delaware at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Canton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.